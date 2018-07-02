Camping With Jeremy Maclin

KIRKWOOD, MO - While former Missouri football stars Jeremy Maclin, Sean Weatherspoon and Danario Alexander wait for the NFL lockout to end, they are keeping busy. Maclin, Weatherspoon, and Alexander were back in Missouri this week for the Maclin's football camp.



J-Mac hosted the camp at Kirkwood High School. He played his high school football there. The former Tigers are looking forward to getting back to work, once the lockout ends.

"I'm definitely ready to get back to it.You know I've been hearing some good things, obviously they are moving in the right direction. We look forward to getting there, and getting back to work soon," said Sean Weatherspoon



Jeremy Maclin said, "I'm so ready, so ready. I got that first game circled on my calendar, so hopefully we can get out here and make things happen in the dome, in the Edward Jones Dome."