Camping With Jeremy Maclin

6 years 11 months 1 week ago Wednesday, July 20 2011 Jul 20, 2011 Wednesday, July 20, 2011 8:06:00 PM CDT July 20, 2011 in Football
By: Eric Blumberg

KIRKWOOD, MO - While former Missouri football stars Jeremy Maclin, Sean Weatherspoon and Danario Alexander wait for the NFL lockout to end, they are keeping busy. Maclin, Weatherspoon, and Alexander were back in Missouri this week for the Maclin's football camp.

J-Mac hosted the camp at Kirkwood High School. He played his high school football there. The former Tigers are looking forward to getting back to work, once the lockout ends.

 

"I'm definitely ready to get back to it.You know I've been hearing some good things, obviously they are moving in the right direction. We look forward to getting there, and getting back to work soon," said Sean Weatherspoon

Jeremy Maclin said, "I'm so ready, so ready. I got that first game circled on my calendar, so hopefully we can get out here and make things happen in the dome, in the Edward Jones Dome."

 

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
10am 80°
11am 81°
12pm 83°
1pm 85°