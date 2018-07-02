Camping World Takes Over Lease Of Former Loveall RV Facility

BOONE COUNTY - An empty building and parking lot was the scene at Loveall RV in Columbia on Monday, but it won't be for much longer. Loveall RV went out of business earlier this month, but Camping World took over the lease.

There was no transaction between the two companies and Camping World did not buy out Loveall RV, according to a Loveall RV property owner. Camping World President Roger Nuttall said the company is excited to continue its growth in Missouri. Currently, there is one other location in Springfield, Mo. Nuttall said Missouri has a strong RV market.

"Our goals as a company are to identify locations where we can best serve the needs of the RV Community and the Columbia area is a great fit," Nuttall said in a press release from Camping World.

One of the Loveall property owners said the transition will bring about 55 new jobs to the area. Camping World has plans to expand the current facility by adding an 8,400 square feet addition that will be used for retail space. Coil Construction will be making the renovations, which the property owner said would bring even more jobs to town.

No one could comment on why Loveall RV went out of business. Loveall RV customer Ray Manson said the company always had great service. But Manson would've liked to receive some type of notice regarding the closure of Loveall RV.

Loveall RV's property owner says the manufacturers will take care of the warranties on any RV's that have been bought recently. Camping World expects to open May 1.