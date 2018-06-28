Campus decorations kick off homecoming weekend Friday night

COLUMBIA- Campus decorations in Greek Town on MU's campus kick off Friday night.

The celebrations begin at 6 p.m. and go through 9:30 p.m. Directly following campus decorations, MU is hosting a spirit rally on Tradition's Plaza featuring Truman the Tiger and Homecoming Royalty.

Every year Greek pairings- a sorority and a fraternity are assigned a theme and create 16 boards worth of decorations.

Kara Allen, a sorority head liaison said they've been working on their decorations for months.

"We've been working on these boards since Labor Day. They're a lot of work and it all comes down to one night."

This year's theme was Truman goes to work. Truman will be represented with a different job from each pairing.

There will be local food trucks throughout Greek Town during the Campus Decorations celebration.

The event is free and open to the public.