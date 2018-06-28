Campus Safety Task Force Launch

In the wake of the worst school shooting in U.S. History, some Mizzou students expressed their concerns.

"I just think its really awful that somebody could do something so horrible to all kinds of innocent people. Especially someone from the Virginia family. He went to school there ... He knew the people," said Chelsea Evans, MU student.

While others took action.

"Clearly what happened just yesterday has created a tremendous sense of urgency all across the country. And this is something I take very seriously as governor," said Gov. Blunt.

Tuesday, Blunt created a new Campus Security Task Force. It will focus on evaluation of Campus Emergency Response Plans and communication between school administration and public safety communities.

Kelly Trosen is not only is an MU student, but she works at the university as well. She knows just how important communication is.

"If we didn't have communication between administration and what we're supposed to do and procedures then it would be mass chaos if the situation ever came up," said Trosen.

Blunt also dedicated more than $10 million in federal money to update communication equipment to make sure emergency workers are able to talk on the same radio channels if an emergency situation occurs.