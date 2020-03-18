Campuses adjust as classes move online

COLUMBIA — As local universities move to online classes, school administrators are making minute-by-minute choices about campus facilities.

A few of MU’s most public buildings and facilities, including the MU Student Center, Memorial Union, MizzouRec and the University Club, will be closed to the public for the near future, according to a statement from MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and Vice Chancellor of Operations Gary Ward.

Residence halls are also starting to get emptier — the number of students staying in the halls on MU’s campus has already dropped by roughly 75% since MU moved online for the rest of the spring semester, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.

MU will implement a "partial closing" of on-campus housing that will impact residential halls, according to a Tuesday evening statement from Vice Provost for Student Affairs William Stackman. The timeline of that partial closing or details were not included in the statement.

Basi said that MU was reconsidering its need for residential assistants as on-campus populations dwindle but that no concrete plans had been established.

Residence halls will remain open during spring break, but Basi said it was hard to estimate how many students would return to campus.

“If we do require an RA, then they will continue to receive room and board while they are here,” Basi said. “That will be their compensation, but if we don’t require them to be here for that purpose, they will have every opportunity to stay at home, wherever they might be.”

On Saturday, MU’s Director of Residential Life Tyler Page sent an email asking students to update ResLife staff about their plans.

“Residence halls will remain staffed to accommodate those who are unable to leave or feel it is better for them to stay,” the email said.

Page also noted that consolidating students from different halls is possible, but no plans have been announced to do so in the near future.

The amount of food consumed in MU dining halls has dropped by about 50%, Basi said. Campus Dining Services will transition to carry-out only service, Stackman said Tuesday.

At Stephens College, students must be out by 5 p.m. Friday. They are not allowed back until April 11, spokesperson Rebecca Kline said. Classes will be offered remotely for the remainder of the semester. Students without other accommodations could appeal to remain on campus, Kline said.

Columbia College also asked students to leave their residence halls by Wednesday in order to reduce exposure to COVID-19.

The college is working with students, including international students, who feel they cannot leave campus for other reasons, according to spokesperson Sam Fleury. He said he is confident that Columbia College students will be smart and do the right thing during this time.

Fleury estimated that roughly half of Columbia College’s students will remain in dorms after Wednesday.

All day classes taken on the residential campus in Columbia were canceled the week of March 16 and will resume after spring break ends — March 30 — in an online format. Evening classes and those on other campus locations began online instruction last Monday.