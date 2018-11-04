Can Money be Artwork?

Money was all art patrons could see at the art auction Thursday night at Orr Street Studio on Columbia's north side.

Internationally known filmmaker Nathan Truesdell is raising money for his film "The Art of Making Money." In his first non-fiction film, he covers the ever-growing phenomenon of "Money Art".

"It's kind of a currency exchange, if you think about it," said Truesdell. "Because most of the art in there is currency, and you're exchanging your American currency for this other currency that someone else has created."

The film's producer, Arianna Parsons, says it's a cost-effective phenomenon: "These artists are cutting out the middle man. They're just creating art, and using that to purchase the goods and services that they need."

Money art started getting popular in the '80s, and ranges from currency design to counterfeiting.

The auction featured pieces ranging from $4.00 to $400.00. Parsons said they hope to raise about $30,000 for the film.