Can you identify the suspect in the red truck? CPD searching for information after burglary

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in a burglary that happened on Sunday, April 26.

The burglary occurred at a house under construction, where several tools were stolen early in the evening, according to a news release from CPD.

According to the release, a neighbor had video that shows a four door, red Ford F-150 as the suspect vehicle. The truck has silver racing stripes, chrome rims and tan lower panels. It also has an LED brake light across the top of the rear bumper.

"In the video, the truck is seen stopping in front of the house and the driver runs to the front door then to the rear of the house," the release said.

CPD said, not seen in the video, the front door is kicked in and the items are stolen.

If you have any information CPD is asking people to call 874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS.