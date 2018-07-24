Canceled Band Trip Results in Federal Charges

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Utah travel agent accused of stealing $360,000 from a Missouri high school band is facing federal wire fraud and money laundering charges.

A federal grand jury in Springfield on Wednesday issued a 15-count indictment against 39-year-old Calliope Rocky Saaga of Saratoga Springs, Utah.

Prosecutors say he was doing business as Present America Tours LLC when he contracted with the Willard High School Band Boosters in January 2011 to provide travel arrangements for a 2012 band trip to Hawaii. The boosters wired him 12 payments of $30,000 each between February 2011 and January 2012.

Instead of arranging the trip, prosecutors say he spent the money on himself. The band trip was subsequently canceled.

The U.S. attorney's office says it's unclear whether Saaga has an attorney.