Cancellations and postponements in mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - Amid ongoing concerns about the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, a number of events are being postponed or canceled. We will share updates about events and other activities as we are made aware of them by businesses and organizations. If you have a cancellation or postponement of an event with at least 200 ticketed or expected attendees, please email news@komu.com. Updated as of 7:45 a.m. Friday, March 13.

Cancellations and postponements include the following: Unbound Book Festival The festival, scheduled for April 23-26, is canceled. The board will meet soon to see if it can be rescheduled for the fall, or if they'll look ahead to next spring's festival. Pascale's Pals Annual Auction The annual auction is postponed; no future date has been set at this time. Fulton Public Schools Foundation Gala The gala scheduled for March 14 at Westminster College has been canceled. Further information will be forthcoming. Mizzou Jumpstart Jumpstart will not be in session the following dates: March 17 and March 19. Sessions will resume March 31. Coyote Hill Pancake Breakfast The breakfast scheduled for March 14 has been canceled. Coyote Hill encourages anyone who had planned to attend the breakfast to please still give to Coyote Hill’s Summer Recreation fund this Saturday. There will be several fun events happening online in an effort to raise funds. MoNASP State Tournament The state tournament scheduled for March 19-21 will be changed to a virtual tournament where participating student archers can compete at their local schools and teams can submit scores. For more information on MoNASP and the virtual state tournament, contact MDC Education Outreach Coordinator Eric Edwards at Eric.Edwards@mdc.mo.gov, or 573-522-4115, ext. 3295. We Always Swing Jazz Series Art Blakey Centennial Celebration The event scheduled for March 19 at Missouri Theater has been canceled. We Always Swing Jazz Series said rescheduling won't be possible. Jason Aldean concert

Mizzou Athletics announced the Jason Aldean concert scheduled for March 13 at Mizzou Arena has been postponed. The concert has been rescheduled to August 7. More information for ticketholders will be available at MizzouGameday.com

Mid-MO Baby Expo

Zimmer Communications and Boone Hospital have postponed the Mid-MO Baby Expo planned for March 14 to June 27. Speedo Sectional Swim Meet

Missouri Valley Swimming said the Region VIII Speedo Sectionals scheduled for March 14-15 have been canceled. State Historical Society of Missouri

The opening reception for Missouri Women: Suffrage to Statecraft exhibit originally planned for March 14 has been postponed until further notice. The exhibit will be open to visitors to the Center for Missouri Studies.

UM System Research Summit on Broadband

The UM System is rescheduling the broadband summit that was originally planned for March 16. The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall

In a news release Wednesday, The Blue Note announced the cancellation of The Glitch Mob on April 25. The Glitch Mob postponed its tour because of COVID-19 concerns.

Other events are expected to continue as usual unless announced otherwise, according to the release. The venues said they would be cleaning and disinfecting the facilities, including each individual chair, after every event. Valhalla's Gate

Valhalla's Gate, a game store on Bernadette Drive, announced it would cancel all events in March on its website and on Facebook. The store is also closing its rental library "for the next few weeks." The store will be offering curbside delivery to customers for the next few weeks.

2020 Columbia Polar Plunge

The Columbia Polar Plunge scheduled for March 14th to benefit Special Olympics Missouri has been cancelled, according to a news release Thursday. Special Olympics Missouri had already cancelled all organization related activities through the rest of the month. The organization is looking into hosting a makeup event in the fall.