Cancer-causing pesticide sent to Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal's office

JEFFERSON CITY - Sen. Maria Chappelle Nadal, D-St. Louis, said the unknown substance on envelopes sent to her on Thursday was a cancer-causing pesticide.

A cancer causing pesticide was sent to my office. There is a full-blown investigation. Again, I remain thankful to our 1st responders and Senate staff for their diligence.



Cowards don't move me one bit!#KeepTrying — MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) April 19, 2018

Hazmat teams responded to the state capitol Thursday after Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal got an envelope with an unknown substance at her office.

The senator from St. Louis tweeted about "another suspicious threat:"

So... This morning I received another suspicious threat. It came in the form of an envelope with a green substance. There's currently a HAZMAT team investigating my office. One of the reasons I love fire fighters, they respond quickly. Always grateful to them! https://t.co/0XDXOAU6ju — MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) April 19, 2018

Although the press release did not explicitly state that it was Chappelle-Nadal's office, the senator tweeted a photo of the press release with a caption saying, "Self explanatory."

(Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest information.)