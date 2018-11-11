Cancer center getting into the holiday spirit and raising awareness

JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Goldschmidt Cancer Center held its inaugural Festival of Trees fundraiser Saturday.

Local artists and designers decorated the center with trees and wreaths. The center also sold the items to raise money for cancer research.

"Well just seeing people come out and, you know, obviously the holidays always gives everyone hope and just seeing people come out and celebrate even when it is sometimes a horrible thing," said Laura Naught, daughter of a patient at the center.



Naught's mother has been seeking treatment at Capital Region for the past three years. She said she went to the fundraiser in honor of her mom.

The center is also celebrating its 10th anniversary and the advancements it has made in making treatments more accessible for patients.

"[We] have everything they need, so that they're not relying on family members and church folks to get them where they need to go because for some folks Jefferson City is a big city," said Dr. Jay Allen, a physician at Capital Region.



Allen said he strives to create a sense of awareness, so people in the area know the center can provide them treatment while allowing them to stay close to home.

"When you're in a community, the first thing that you have is familiarity with the community," he said.

The event will continue through Sunday.