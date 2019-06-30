Cancer Charity Founder Investigated
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The founder of a St. Louis breast cancer foundation is being investigated as part of a probe into alleged financial irregularities at the charity. Details of the allegations against Michael B. Katz have not been released. The board of directors for the Judy Ride Foundation has been investigating Katz since October. Katz founded the breast cancer foundation in the late 1990s in honor of his late mother, Judy, who died of breast cancer. The charity known for its stationary bike-riding fund-raiser, the Judy Ride raises money to help women get mammograms and other services. Foundation board officers won't say how much money might be involved. They expect an investigation report in the next four to six weeks. Katz, a lawyer from Clayton, denies taking any money.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - One man is dead after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning. Police say Timothy Wilson, 51, of... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Before celebrating 4th of July with dazzling fireworks, Spirit of '76 Fireworks Store is combining fireworks safety... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two people were arrested and charged after a report of a man with a gun in Women's and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a Muslim woman said she was harassed with a handgun while... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri residents interested in applying for a statewide electrical contractor license can do so starting July... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY – A vehicle caught fire Friday afternoon threatening a nearby home on North Gregory Drive. Assistant Chief... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Student Transportation of America and Columbia Public Schools are in need of drivers. They held an event... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi grated Missouri's sole abortion clinic a "stay" on Friday, which... More >>
in
FULTON - Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order Friday to establish the Missouri Food, Beverage and Forest Products... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Turkey Creek Levee broke after floodwaters eroded away a temporary repair, public works officials confirmed Friday.... More >>
in
FULTON - A community event in Fulton Saturday afternoon aims to tackle substance abuse issues by working together. The event... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges, including second-degree murder, against three men connected to Wednesday's homicide on Tupelo Place. Officers... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Michael L. Miller, 27, has been taken into custody on several charges following Monday's shooting in the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for information on a suspect linked to guns stolen from a Columbia gun shop two... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Amendment 1's campaign manager said Thursday's Supreme Court decision makes reform like this amendment more important for states... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A levee north of Jefferson City broke on Thursday afternoon. Jefferson City Police Department confirmed on... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a Boone County man for several counts of rape and sodomy involving a 13-year-old girl... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - The Missouri River in Boonville is predicted to fall into minor flood stage beginning Friday and into the... More >>
in