Cancer Charity Founder Investigated

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The founder of a St. Louis breast cancer foundation is being investigated as part of a probe into alleged financial irregularities at the charity. Details of the allegations against Michael B. Katz have not been released. The board of directors for the Judy Ride Foundation has been investigating Katz since October. Katz founded the breast cancer foundation in the late 1990s in honor of his late mother, Judy, who died of breast cancer. The charity known for its stationary bike-riding fund-raiser, the Judy Ride raises money to help women get mammograms and other services. Foundation board officers won't say how much money might be involved. They expect an investigation report in the next four to six weeks. Katz, a lawyer from Clayton, denies taking any money.