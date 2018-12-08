Cancer mortality rate decreases, slowly winning war on cancer

4 years 2 weeks 5 days ago Tuesday, November 18 2014 Nov 18, 2014 Tuesday, November 18, 2014 3:48:00 PM CST November 18, 2014 in News
By: Jack Korte, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The day Cherri Westbrook found a lump on her breast was what she described as what felt like the last day of her life. Luckily, the battle against one of the top three leading causes of death in the United States is slowly, but surely being won, according to a recent report.

A 2014 paper in A Cancer Journal for Clinicians showed the cancer mortality rate in 1991 was 215 deaths per 100,000 people.

In 2010, the cancer mortality rate dropped to 172 deaths per 100,000 people, a 20 percent decrease.

The decrease in mortality rate has saved an estimated total of more than 1.3 million people in the U.S.

Dr. Donald Doll, an oncologist for the University of Missouri Health System, attributes the decrease to multiple factors.

"There's earlier diagnosis, there's better treatment. Scientists have worked on the pathophysiology of the disease, especially molecular biology," Doll said. "In the last 10 years, there's a huge explosion in the field of molecular biology and we can find out what the specific pathogenesis of a disease is, and then we target that specific molecular defect."

Westbrook, a kindergarten teacher at West Boulevard Elementary School, has first-hand experience with the disease.

"I was diagnosed six years ago, at the exact same age that my sister was diagnosed with breast cancer," Westbrook said. "My sister, however, was not a survivor, so that was pretty scary for me."

Westbrook said on her 48th birthday she was already worried about what may happen to her when her worst nightmare came true.

"I had 16 tumors in one breast, 14 non-invasive and 2 invasive tumors, and I had triple-negative, which is the most aggressive form of breast cancer," Westbrook said.

Although she was nervous, Westbrook said the support of her family, friends and doctors kept her grounded.

"I had an amazing medical team that really saved me," Westbrook said. "My two boys were devastated, but stepped up and walked right by my side along with my husband the entire way."

Westbrook has not been declared 'cancer-free', but she is healthy and still visits the doctor for regular check-ups. She said she frequently notices changes in the techniques the doctors use while testing her.

"It's like every time I go in, I feel like things are more advanced and it's kind of getting easier, the

testing is getting easier, quicker for sure," Westbrook said. "I know it has only been six years since I've been diagnosed, but I've seen changes just in those six years."

Despite advances, Doll said it's unlikely the world will ever be cancer-free.

"I think that even if we do everything we possibly can, we are never going to come to zero because we're all going to die of something," Doll said. "There's different mutational events and so forth that go on in the body and that's what may cause cancer, no matter if we do everything else perfectly."

However, Doll said he remains positive that the war on cancer is slowly being 'won'.

"I don't want to say that we're not making success - we are. I think people have to be realistic. They can do things to prevent cancer, but it's not going to go away."

Westbrook said he is optimistic about the downward trend of the cancer mortality rate.

"I'm very, very hopeful and glad that it's going in that direction," Westbrook said.

Heart disease and chronic lower respiratory disease are the other leading causes of death in the United States along with cancer.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia man helps veterans get back on their feet
Columbia man helps veterans get back on their feet
COLUMBIA - A formerly homeless veteran is helping other vets expand their horizons by cycling. Tyler Kempker leads a... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 8:53:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Secondhand smoke exposure still national concern, CDC says
Secondhand smoke exposure still national concern, CDC says
COLUMBIA - Despite smoke-free laws and the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes, a large number of Americans are being exposed to... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 6:56:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Uranus Examiner ends publication, blaming judgmental people
Uranus Examiner ends publication, blaming judgmental people
URANUS, Mo. (AP) — The Uranus Examiner, a small Missouri newspaper whose name inspired chuckles and groans when it... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 6:33:20 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Gov. Mike Parson talks Medicaid at press conference
Gov. Mike Parson talks Medicaid at press conference
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson held a conference Friday afternoon discussing what needs to be done to fix abuse... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 3:43:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Sedalia daycare planned next to nursing home housing sex offenders
Sedalia daycare planned next to nursing home housing sex offenders
SEDALIA - A new daycare is trying to open up for business, but it’s right next to a nursing home... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 3:17:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Columbia to host MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl for the next five years
Columbia to host MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl for the next five years
COLUMBIA- High school football teams from around the state will travel to Memorial Stadium for the next five years to... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 2:15:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in Sports

President Trump speaks on public safety, law enforcement in Kansas City
President Trump speaks on public safety, law enforcement in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - President Trump spoke about changes to Project Safe Neighborhoods in Kansas City on Friday. He praised... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 1:07:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Ex-FBI Director James Comey meeting with House committee behind closed doors
Ex-FBI Director James Comey meeting with House committee behind closed doors
(CNN) -- Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying Friday before members of Congress behind closed doors, setting the stage... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 12:30:33 PM CST December 07, 2018 in Continuous News

US hiring slower but steady as employers add 155K jobs
US hiring slower but steady as employers add 155K jobs
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses added a smaller but still-healthy number of jobs last month, while the unemployment rate... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 12:07:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Pedestrian left with serious injuries after crash in Jefferson City
Pedestrian left with serious injuries after crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police officers responded to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at the intersection of East... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 11:43:00 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Nobel laureates talks about award-winning work ahead of ceremony
Nobel laureates talks about award-winning work ahead of ceremony
STOCKHOLM - University of Missouri Professor Emeritus George Smith and his fellow Nobel laureates in Chemistry, Physics and Economic Sciences... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:55:00 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man sentenced for 2016 Halloween murder
Jefferson City man sentenced for 2016 Halloween murder
JEFFERSON CITY - A judge sentenced Terrance Wynn to life in prison for a murder on Halloween in 2016. ... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:33:26 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Vatican investigates after nuns report sex abuse by priests in Chile
Vatican investigates after nuns report sex abuse by priests in Chile
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has launched an investigation into a small Chilean religious order of nuns after... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:27:28 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Trump nominates William Barr to be his next attorney general
Trump nominates William Barr to be his next attorney general
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump has decided to nominate former Attorney General William Barr to be the next permanent head... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:14:53 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Teen posted about plans to buy firearm and 'make history'
Teen posted about plans to buy firearm and 'make history'
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri high school student faces a felony charge after authorities say he posted on social... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 9:23:00 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

JCPS considers 2019-20 school start time changes
JCPS considers 2019-20 school start time changes
JEFFERSON CITY- Jefferson City Public Schools are considering changing school start and end times next year. Officials... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 9:50:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in Continuous News

MU Nobel Prize winner arrives in Stockholm
MU Nobel Prize winner arrives in Stockholm
STOCKHOLM - MU Professor Emeritus Dr. George Smith has officially touched down in Stockholm, Sweden to begin a week of... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 5:54:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in News

Remembering President Bush's visit to Columbia
Remembering President Bush's visit to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Former President George H.W. Bush made his final rest in Texas on Thursday, but his trip to the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 5:53:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 22°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 21°
6am 20°
7am 21°
8am 23°