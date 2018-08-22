Cancer Vaccine Waiting for FDA OK

WASHINGTON (AP) - Government regulators still have some concerns about a cervical cancer vaccine, but documents indicate that it appears to be generally safe and effective. Merck is seeking Food and Drug Administration approval for its Gardasil vaccine, which it says block infection by the four virus types that cause most cervical cancers and genital warts. FDA documents released today say in some patients, the vaccine may actually enhance the disease. Merck says the drug has the potential to cut the annual number of new cervical cancers from the current $500,000 to roughly $150,000. An outside panel of experts will discuss tomorrow whether to recommend FDA approval.