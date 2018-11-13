Candidate filing for Missouri offices closes

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Candidate filing to run for Congress, the state Legislature and statewide offices in Missouri is now over.

The secretary of state's office said Tuesday almost 500 candidates filed to run for various offices or judgeships this year.

More Republicans are running than Democrats, with 255 GOP candidates and 197 Democratic hopefuls.

Candidates include four Republicans vying to replace term-limited Gov. Jay Nixon. Suburban St. Louis businessman John Brunner, former Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens, former U.S. attorney and House speaker Catherine Hanaway, and Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder are up for what likely will be a tough primary.

Democratic front-runner Attorney General Chris Koster faces what appears to be a less competitive primary against three opponents.

The primary is Aug. 2. The general election is Nov. 8.