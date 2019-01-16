Candidate for Jefferson City mayor has been homeless, discusses housing needs

9 hours 29 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 2:55:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News
By: Jacob Cavaiani, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - When Tiwan Lewis lost her home to a fire in December 2017, she found herself experiencing homelessness. Now she wants to be mayor.

Lewis, who lives at a Salvation Army's shelter in Jefferson City, filed her paperwork Monday.

"It's pretty sad to know that people don't have anywhere to go if they are put at the Salvation Army," she said.

If she were elected mayor, Lewis said, she would look to restructure resources and network nonprofit organizations so peoples' needs can be met.

Lewis said she knows what it's like to fall on hard times.

She got an apartment over the summer but said she was evicted in November because she couldn't make rent. Lewis said she had been working for a shipping company, but never got paid. She said she got assistance to stay in hotels for a few weeks, then she eventually got space at the Salvation Army.

"Affordable housing is the biggest concern as far as what I have experienced to this point that's not in our community," she said.

Lewis, who said she served 8 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, was born and raised in Jefferson City and moved away during third grade. She moved back in 2002 and graduated from Lincoln University with a degree in criminal justice.

Lewis said the Jefferson City community should have ways for people to transition from hardship to a more stable living situation.

She said she would work to create an apprenticeship and internship program to help young people reach their goals. 

Lewis, who has four children between the ages of 3 and 20, said she pretty much lost her catering company, Mary Ann's, after the fire.

Her focus right now is trying to get back on her feet, she said.

Lewis is the only challenger to incumbent Mayor Carrie Tergin, who was first elected to the position in 2015. Tergin previously served on the city council for six years.

The mayor said her proudest accomplishments include the redevelopment of the Missouri State Penitentiary, the redevelopment of homes on Capitol Avenue and securing funding for the Bicentennial Bridge.

Tergin said the Jefferson City community is very giving and works together to help people experiencing hardship. She said several churches step up when needed.

"I've worked with them as much as possible to make sure that we're doing what we can," Tergin said. "And, in addition to the churches working together, certainly through the city, the city has services with our Planning and Protective Services Department that continues to reach out and do what we can to help that."

Anyone who wants to run for mayor has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file.

More News

Grid
List

Candidates face off at second Columbia mayoral candidate forum
Candidates face off at second Columbia mayoral candidate forum
COLUMBIA - Mayoral incumbent Brian Treece and opponent, Chris Kelly, faced off in the second mayoral candidate forum Tuesday. ... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 9:27:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Weekend winter storm could be a blizzard; arctic air to follow
Weekend winter storm could be a blizzard; arctic air to follow
Watch KOMU 8 newscasts and download the KOMU WX app for live coverage and alerts. COLUMBIA - Another winter... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 8:30:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in Weather

Teenager fatally shot near McDonald's restaurant in Overland
Teenager fatally shot near McDonald's restaurant in Overland
OVERLAND (AP) — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a fatal shooting outside a McDonald's restaurant... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 4:37:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Texting and driving bill reaches Missouri Senate
Texting and driving bill reaches Missouri Senate
COLUMBIA - A new bill before the Senate would ban texting and driving for drivers of all ages. It's... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 4:24:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Police: 1 address fired 360 shots at New Year's Eve party
Police: 1 address fired 360 shots at New Year's Eve party
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police say people at one address fired 360 shots from at least nine guns... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 3:46:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Police: Sunrise Beach woman admits to stealing diamond bracelet and cash
Police: Sunrise Beach woman admits to stealing diamond bracelet and cash
OSAGE BEACH – A Sunrise Beach woman who worked at a Zales Outlet Store admitted to stealing a diamond bracelet... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 3:43:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Woman charged in Darnell Gray death pleads not guilty
Woman charged in Darnell Gray death pleads not guilty
JEFFERSON CITY- The woman accused of killing 4-year-old Darnell Gray waived the formal reading on her arraignment on Tuesday and... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 3:00:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Candidate for Jefferson City mayor has been homeless, discusses housing needs
Candidate for Jefferson City mayor has been homeless, discusses housing needs
JEFFERSON CITY - When Tiwan Lewis lost her home to a fire in December 2017, she found herself experiencing homelessness.... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 2:55:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Prosecutor ordered to pay $36,000 for open records violation
Prosecutor ordered to pay $36,000 for open records violation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A central Missouri prosecutor's office has been ordered to pay $36,000 for failing to provide records... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 2:23:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Missouri House votes for option to close some records
Missouri House votes for option to close some records
JEFFERSON CITY, (AP) — Missouri House lawmakers on Tuesday voted against protections for LGBT staffers and gave themselves the option... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 2:09:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend in Springfield
Man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in the killing of his girlfriend in a Springfield home with two... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 1:35:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Feds: 2 homicides linked to large meth ring in Kansas City
Feds: 2 homicides linked to large meth ring in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal authorities say two homicides in northwest Missouri last year were linked to a large methamphetamine... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 12:54:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Kansas City transit free for federal workers during shutdown
Kansas City transit free for federal workers during shutdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City's public transit agency is offering free bus rides to federal workers ensnared... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 11:47:00 AM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Records: Girl's leg broken in room-cleaning blowup with dad
Records: Girl's leg broken in room-cleaning blowup with dad
CARTHAGE (AP) — Court records say a Missouri man broke his 5-year-old daughter's leg after becoming enraged that she hadn't... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 11:02:00 AM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Man fatally shot near McDonald's restaurant in Overland
Man fatally shot near McDonald's restaurant in Overland
OVERLAND (AP) — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a fatal shooting outside a McDonald's... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 9:51:00 AM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Update: Missouri lawmakers vote to close records
Update: Missouri lawmakers vote to close records
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri House members will have the option to make some of their emails confidential, despite... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 9:30:00 AM CST January 15, 2019 in News

McCaskill steps into new role as TV political analyst
McCaskill steps into new role as TV political analyst
ST. LOUIS - Former Democratic Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill began her first job Tuesday since being defeated by Republican Josh... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 7:43:00 AM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Columbia City Council candidates to respond to public concerns in forum
Columbia City Council candidates to respond to public concerns in forum
COLUMBIA – Columbia citizens will have the chance to put their questions and concerns to city council candidates Tuesday night.... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 7:24:00 AM CST January 15, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
1am 30°
2am 30°
3am 30°
4am 29°