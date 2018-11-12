Candidate for Missouri attorney general announces campaign

ST. LOUIS - A former assistant attorney general announced his campaign for Missouri Attorney General Monday morning.

In a media release Monday, Elad Gross said he plans to focus his campaign on ending dark money in Missouri, prosecuting corruption and reforming Missouri’s ethics laws.

“We need an Attorney General who’s willing to protect the rights of the people, not the money of the powerful,” Gross said in the release. “We need a government that cares less about a few wealthy people's pet projects and more about hospital closures in rural Missouri, poor kids going to poor schools, and the many folks in our state whose voices have been ignored for far too long. We need to take back Missouri.”

Gross said his campaign will be a "model of transparency."

“Donors will see how we use their contributions. We will focus heavily on community service, and together we’re going to build a better Missouri for all," he said.

Gross said he also plans to appeal the ruling in Cole County that found Missourians do not have a right to transparency under Missouri's Nonprofit Corporations Act. He expects that it will head to the Missouri Supreme Court.