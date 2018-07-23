Candidate in state representative race claims voter fraud

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis election officials are asking the city's circuit attorney and the U.S. attorney's office to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the August primary election for a state representative race.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 34 residents walked into the Election Board office Wednesday with letters alleging that absentee ballots cast in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary were "obtained illegally, were tampered with, or both."

Political newcomer Bruce Franks lost by 90 votes to incumbent state Rep. Penny Hubbard. Franks received more votes on Election Day but Hubbard won the race when absentee ballots were counted.

An attorney for Franks also filed a formal challenge that seeks a new election.

A message seeking comment from Hubbard Thursday was not immediately returned.