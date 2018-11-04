Candidate: Medicaid Important

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Presidential candidate Tommy Thompson says his fellow Republicans need to move health care issues to the forefront of their campaigns. Thompson made his comments this morning during a speech at Washington University's medical research center. Thompson, who is former secretary of Health and Human Services, also said more governors should expand the ranks of low-income residents on Medicaid. That's because a majority of the cost is paid by the federal government. Former New York Mayor and presidential candidate Rudy Giuliani will speak in St. Louis County later today. His appearance has been moved to the Canyon Cafe.