Candidates Announced For Appeals Court

1 decade 2 years 7 months ago Wednesday, August 29 2007 Aug 29, 2007 Wednesday, August 29, 2007 12:24:41 AM CDT August 29, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A special panel is nominating three candidates to fill a vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District. Governor Blunt will pick one of the three to replace Edwin Smith, who resigned from the court in July. The Appellate Judicial Commission nominated Alok Ahuja, a partner with the Kansas City law firm of Lathrop and Gage; Cynthia Reams Martin, who has a solo law practice in Lee's Summit; and Judge James Welsh, of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in Clay County. Blunt has 60 days to fill the vacancy. The seven-member Appellate Judicial Commission screens candidates for state appeals courts and recommends three names for the governor to choose from.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia assisted living center confirms positive COVID-19 case
Columbia assisted living center confirms positive COVID-19 case
COLUMBIA - A resident living at Cedarhurst of Columbia assisted living center has tested positive for COVID-19. Columbia/Boone County... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 10:50:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Talking to your children about the virus
COVID-19 Town Hall: Talking to your children about the virus
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with a family communications expert about how to talk to your children about the COVID-19... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 6:59:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Similar behaviors influenced the 1918 pandemic and now COVID-19 in Missouri
Similar behaviors influenced the 1918 pandemic and now COVID-19 in Missouri
COLUMBIA – Before COVID-19 was even on the world’s radar, MU School of Health Professions associate professor Carolyn Orbann had... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 6:53:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

State Farm returning $2 billion dividend to auto insurance customers
State Farm returning $2 billion dividend to auto insurance customers
COLUMBIA - State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is announcing up to a $2 billion dividend that will go to... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 6:23:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in Continuous News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Cedarhurst of Columbia confirms resident tests positive
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Cedarhurst of Columbia confirms resident tests positive
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 4:19:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Governor Parson announces school closure order
Governor Parson announces school closure order
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the closure of public and charter schools for the rest of the academic... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 3:17:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Columbia police investigate shots fired
UPDATE: Columbia police investigate shots fired
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers report no one was injured after they investigated a shots fired call on Wednesday night.... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

I-70 shooting in Montgomery County leads to arrest in Boone County
I-70 shooting in Montgomery County leads to arrest in Boone County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Chad Michael Kennedy, 28, of Boonville, was arrested and charged with assault, criminal action, and unlawful use... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 2:05:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Local gym hosting a not so average 5K
Local gym hosting a not so average 5K
JEFFERSON CITY - Small businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19, but they are continually coming up with ways to... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

One company is extending a helping hand to local food banks
One company is extending a helping hand to local food banks
JEFFERSON CITY - Food banks are starting to feel the affects of COVID-19 as Missourians are staying home. As... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 1:46:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

New head coach hired for Helias girls basketball team
New head coach hired for Helias girls basketball team
JEFFERSON CITY - Garrett Wiggans was hired as the new Head Coach for the girls basketball team at Helias Catholic... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 1:19:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

UM System President discusses enrollment, layoffs and recovery
UM System President discusses enrollment, layoffs and recovery
COLUMBIA - In a virtual press conference on Thursday, University of Missouri System President Mun Choi took questions from reporters... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 12:53:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Local business plans to add a pop of color to this dark time
Local business plans to add a pop of color to this dark time
ELDON - The Witt Family Fireworks business has been around since 1989 and is fully family owned and operated. But... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 12:40:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia preschool owner helping kids learn from home
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia preschool owner helping kids learn from home
COLUMBIA - As schools nationwide are adapting to remote learning, one Columbia preschool owner is doing the same. Michelle... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 12:38:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Woman dies following Tuesday motorcycle crash in Columbia
Woman dies following Tuesday motorcycle crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman died Wednesday after being in a motorcycle crash the night before. Candace A. Stevenson, 36,... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 11:17:00 AM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Dickey's Barbecue Pit delivers boxed lunches to mid-Missouri ICU
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Dickey's Barbecue Pit delivers boxed lunches to mid-Missouri ICU
COLUMBIA - Dickey's Barbecue Pit delivered 30 free boxed lunches to Boone Hospital's intensive care unit on Thursday. Owner... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 10:53:00 AM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Pinnacles Youth Park closes due to 'too many people gathering in groups'
Pinnacles Youth Park closes due to 'too many people gathering in groups'
STURGEON - Pinnacles Youth Park closed its gates to the public on Tuesday due to concerns of group gatherings during... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 10:36:00 AM CDT April 09, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 39°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
1am 39°
2am 38°
3am 36°
4am 33°