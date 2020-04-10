Candidates Announced For Appeals Court

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A special panel is nominating three candidates to fill a vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District. Governor Blunt will pick one of the three to replace Edwin Smith, who resigned from the court in July. The Appellate Judicial Commission nominated Alok Ahuja, a partner with the Kansas City law firm of Lathrop and Gage; Cynthia Reams Martin, who has a solo law practice in Lee's Summit; and Judge James Welsh, of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in Clay County. Blunt has 60 days to fill the vacancy. The seven-member Appellate Judicial Commission screens candidates for state appeals courts and recommends three names for the governor to choose from.