Candidates' Forum on Medicaid

The Medicaid program ends in 2008, and that worries many in the disabled community.

"I don't know how I would get out of bed in the morning. I don't know how I would dress myself. I don't know how I would bathe myself," said Max Lewis.

The six House candidates at the forum said they support more help for people with disabilities. The coalition is hoping the forum will persuade candidates to write a new program when the existing one expires.