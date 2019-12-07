Candidates May Get More Cash With Proposed Law

1 decade 2 years 11 months ago Saturday, December 30 2006 Dec 30, 2006 Saturday, December 30, 2006 3:05:23 PM CST December 30, 2006 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Politicians soon could be getting a boost in campaign cash. The repeal of campaign contribution limits in Missouri is among the most prominent laws taking effect Monday with the start of the new year. Under the new law, candidates can receive unlimited donations, but not during the legislative session. It runs from Wednesday through mid-May. Supporters say repealing the contribution limits will make the money maze easier to follow. But opponents argue it gives the impression that politicians are for sale to the highest bidder. Lawmakers replaced the contribution limits with a new ban on cash aid to candidates from political parties. Contributors got around the old limits by donating to numerous political party committees, which passed that money on to candidates in larger chunks than allowed by individuals.

