Candle Ignites Home Fire

It started about 11:00 a.m. in a house on West Druid Lane. Flames were shooting out the front door and roof when 30 firefighters and nine trucks arrived.





They had trouble containing the fire because the house doesn't have an inside stairway.

"When units first arrived, [there was] heavy fire showing through the roof and heavy smoke showing at quite a distance while we were en route," explained Gale Blomenkamp of the Boone County Fire Protection District.

Firefighters said no one was home and no one was hurt.