Candle Sparks Garage Fire in a Columbia Home

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 3209 Crawford Street in southwest Columbia.

When Columbia firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from around the closed garage door of the single-story home.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control in about ten minutes. There were no injuries.

The home had been without power since Friday evening when a thunderstorm caused a tree limb to fall on the power lines leading to the house.

Columbia Fire Investigator Lt. Lisa Todd determined that the cause of the fire was a candle that accidentally ignited combustibles on a garage workbench. Lt. Todd stated that the occupant of the home had been using a candle for light when she went into the garage to retrieve a garden tool.

"People must be very careful using candles during a power outage. Having a flashlight or even battery-operated candles are safer sources of light during a power failure" said Fire Capt. John Metz.

Fire damage was contained to the garage and attic above the garage. Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $25,000.