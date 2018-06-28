Candles of Hope
The supporters are there for him and feel that supporting all of the troops fighting is important.
"We would also just like people to know that politics aside, you need to support these people who are out there fighting for our freedom," said Tom Edwards, family friend.
Besides a reminder of support, the vigil is also a way for those who have gathered to remember their beloved soldier.
"He actually did a TV commercial with me when he was about 4 years old, and he had to learn some lines, and he did so well, and he was so cute, and I still have a copy," said Edwards.
McClennan was sent back to Iraq just a few weeks ago after being home for his sisters wedding. Mcclellan is currently in stable condition and has been taken to Germany.
