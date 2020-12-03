COLUMBIA - The Candy Cane Crib is back in service at Logboat Brewery after a scare this past summer.
Cancy Cane Crib creator Ryan Schultz said he was keeping some of the Christmas lights in a trailer for storage. Security footage shows someone pulling into the lot where the trailer was kept, attaching the trailer to their own truck, and driving off with the lights.
Schultz said he lost nearly $15,000 worth of lights in the theft.
“We had to buy 300,000 new lights, so that’s about $15,000 total, and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without the sponsors and the community," Schultz said.
The community came together to help Schultz pay to replace the lost lights with a GoFundMe and several sponsors chipping in.
“That makes Taylor and I feel good, because that means we’re doing something right if people want this every single year," Schultz said.
Schultz said it takes him and his friend about two weeks to set up the display, which includes about 300,000 lights.
The display was moved from Schultz's home to Logboat Brewery four years ago, and he said this was to add more space to expand and allow more people to come view the display.
Schultz doesn't know his next goal for his light display, but he hopes to continue expanding with the community's support.
