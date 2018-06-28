Canines Dive, Swim and Splash at Doggie-Dive-In

MOBERLY - Canines enjoyed a night of swimming, splashing and diving at the Doggie-Dive-In Wednesday.

This 2nd annual event at Moberly Aquatic Center invited all dog owners to bring their pooches in for a dip before the pool's official closing. Twice as many dogs came out for the dive-in this year with 44 in attendance.

The pool contains many appealing features for four-legged participants such as a water spray ground, a current channel, diving boards and water slides. The pool's zero-depth area accommodates even the smallest dogs.

The aquatic center waits a couple days after the pool's official closing for the season to host the event to get chlorine levels down. It then opens for a night of fun dedicated to man's best friend.