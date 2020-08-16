Canucks beat Blues 4-3 in OT to take 2-0 series lead

1 day 4 hours 27 minutes ago Saturday, August 15 2020 Aug 15, 2020 Saturday, August 15, 2020 9:10:08 AM CDT August 15, 2020 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Bo Horvat scored on a breakaway at 5:55 of overtime Friday night to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the defending champion St. Louis Blues and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference series.

Horvat took a stretch pass from Quinn Hughes and chipped the puck through Jordan Binnington’s legs. Game 3 of the best-of seven series is Sunday. St. Louis overcame a 3-1 deficit in the third period to tie it, with Jaden Schwartz tying it with eight seconds left.

With Binnington pulled for the extra attacker, Alex Pietrangelo shot the puck from the point, and it was redirected past Markstrom. It was initially waved off as a high stick but ruled a goal on review. David Perron was initially credited with the goal.

