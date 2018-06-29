Cap Causing Problems in Disabled Worker Fund

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new report on a fund for disabled workers supports findings by the state auditor. Democratic State Auditor Susan Montee released a report in April warning the Second Injury Fund would run out of money next year. She said a 2005 change in state law that capped employer contributions to the fund was to blame. The amount employers pay used to fluctuate yearly. But Republican Governor Matt Blunt took issue with Montee's findings and ordered the Labor Department to do another study. The agency hired an outside accounting firm for the task. That report says the fund will run out of money in 2009 and that there are few solutions short of increasing what employers pay into it.