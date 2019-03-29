CAP to host election forum at Lincoln University on Thursday

By: Austin Walker, KOMU 8 News

JEFFERSON CITY – CAP, or the Citizens Accountability Partners, is partnering with Faith Voices, MOMs Demanding Action the National Organization for Women, Empowered Missouri and Mid-Missouri Black Nurses to put on an election forum Thursday. The forum will be at Lincoln University and will feature both Jefferson City mayoral and school board candidates.

Pam Murray, the President of CAP, has big plans for this event in the future.

“We hope to see this forum grow each year,” Murray said. “I think that the more we can people involved with advocacy, the better.”

Murray said they hope the forum reflects the values of the group; diversity, equity, inclusion and opportunity.

At the meeting there will be multiple topics discussed on both state and local levels, but they plan to touch on one topic in particular. This issue is with the diversity of hiring, especially for professional positions within Jefferson City Public Schools.

Murray said she hopes this forum is a way the community to get a last look at the candidates before the election.

“We are concerned about issues that affect our everyday lives, whether it’s finances and certainly the education of the youth of this community,” said Murray.

The meeting with be in the student center at Lincoln University at 6:30 p.m. After the forum, there will be a question and answer session with the candidates.

The election for Jefferson City officials will be on April 2.

