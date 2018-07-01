Cape Employees Cited for Misdemeanors

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Cape Girardeau police say four city employees have been issued summonses for misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property.

Cape Girardeau Police Department public information officer Darin Hickey told The Southeast Missourian that police began investigating after a city employee notified police of improper activity by city employees.

Hickey says the four employees are accused of taking city property, including signs and batteries, to a local scrap yard, and then dividing the money among themselves.

He says the scrap yard cooperated in the investigation.