Cape Girardeau County Marks 200th Year

JACKSON (AP) - A southeastern Missouri county is celebrating its bicentennial.

Cape Girardeau County officially turned 200 on Oct. 1, but KFVS-TV reports the county's Archive Center will give a presentation of the county's history Oct. 25 at the courthouse in Jackson. The event will include the reading of the original 1812 proclamation that created the first five counties in Missouri.

The area was under French control dating to the 17th century and was later ceded to the Spanish. In 1812, southeast Missouri became the Territory of Missouri within the Louisiana Territory and the five original counties were formed: Cape Girardeau, New Madrid, St. Charles, St. Louis and Ste. Genevieve.