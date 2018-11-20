Cape Girardeau Investigating 2 Shooting Deaths

By: Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU - Cape Girardeau police are investigating the shooting deaths of a 43-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman.

Police said a news release that officers arrested a suspect in the shootings after responding to a call late Thursday. The two victims were shot several times.

Officers found a man hiding in an alley near the scene and arrested him after a short foot chase.

The victims' names have not been released.