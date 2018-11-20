Cape Girardeau Residents May Decide Deer Debate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Voters in the southeast Missouri town of Cape Girardeau may decide in November whether to allow controlled deer hunts inside the city limits to help thin the ever-increasing herd.

The Southeast Missourian reports a group opposed to the deer hunt says it has gathered more than 4,000 signatures on petitions, more than enough to get the issue on the November ballot.

Volunteers with the group Keep Cape Safe will continue collecting signatures through Tuesday, with plans to submit them to the Cape Girardeau County clerk by the end of the week.

The petitions, once certified, would suspend an ordinance allowing deer hunting passed by the city council last month.