Cape Girardeau Woman Charged with Manslaughter

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A Cape Girardeau woman is accused of driving over another woman and killing her.

Twenty-nine-year-old Angelia J. Hanson was charged Friday in Cape Girardeau County with one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of 43-year-old Jody L. Lane. The Southeast Missourian reports that bond was set at $100,000. No attorney is listed for Hanson in online court records.

A Cape Girardeau Police Department patrolman wrote in the probable cause statement that evidence showed Hanson backed a pickup truck over Lane outside their Cape Girardeau home. The two women were in a romantic relationship.

Hanson told police she accidentally ran over Lane after an argument as the couple was getting ready to go to work. Lane was pronounced dead a short time later at Saint Francis Medical Center.