Capital City High School continues coaching hires

JEFFERSON CITY - Capital City High School selected a coach for both softball and baseball on Wednesday.

Brett Skinner will lead both teams in the upcoming seasons for the Cavaliers. He has been a part of Jefferson City public schools since 2016, when he implemented a math program for middle schoolers.

Skinner has coached in Jefferson City before. He was on the Jays softball staff for one year and just ended a four-year term with the baseball team.

Capital City High School Activities Director, Robert Ndessokia, said, "Coach Skinner possesses excellent leadership, organizational and time-management skills. He has an innate ability to quickly adapt to changing environments inside the classroom and also on the field of play."

Capital City High School is set to open in the fall of 2019.