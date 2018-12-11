Capital City High School hires first head football coach

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools has named the first football head coach for the new Capital City High School.

Shannon Jolley will be the school's new coach. He is currently an assistant football coach and physical education teacher at Jefferson City High School.

“I am looking forward to assembling a new staff and building the foundation for the first ever Capital City Cavalier football program," Jolley said in a press release from JCPS. "We will build a program that the Jefferson City community will be proud of.”

CCHS opens in the fall of 2019 with only freshman and sophomore students. The football team will only compete at the junior varsity level until the school grows into a 9th-12th grade school.

CCHS's principal Ben Meldrum said, “He is a high energy coach who takes a positive approach to building a sense of community between a football program and school."

Jolley came to JCHS from Eldon High School, where he was the football head coach and athletic director. He led team to a district championship in 2012, 2013 and 2017.