Capital City Horseshoes Bring Luck and New Life

6 years 3 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, July 10 2012 Jul 10, 2012 Tuesday, July 10, 2012 10:21:00 AM CDT July 10, 2012 in Sports
By: Eric Blumberg
loading

JEFFERSON CITY -- The Capital City Horseshoe Club currently has about 50 members, but only one of them practices before the sun rises and believes horseshoe's changed his life.

The horsehoe is known as a symbol of luck. To Jefferson City's Sam Godbouldt it brought more than luck, it meant a new life.

 "People don't know how hard it is to put a two pound, ten ounce around a metal peg from 40 feet. It's a challenge," Godbouldt said. 

Mel Bruemmer, another member of the Capital City Horseshoe Club said, "He has a chance to win his class at the world tournament. A very good chance because he's been practicing so hard."

Practices for Godbouldt start at five in the morning and last for hours with his "trainer" on the camera.

"When I'm around my bear... my bear is kinda like my muse," Godbouldt said, "Kinda like my road dog."

Godbouldt's path to pitching has as many turns as a horseshoe in flight, when he was a teenager he joined the military.

Godbuldt said, "Was a security specialist for the 341st missile support squadron."

But after his service ended he had trouble keeping a job.

Godbouldt said, "I worked about 30 jobs in 30 years. I would catch panic attacks going to the store."

He suffers from agoraphobia, the fear of crowds and crowded places, but says it all changed in 2006 when he lucked into a horseshoe pit.

"During one of the breaks in all of the therapies I went out there with a pair of shoes and
started digging up the hardened sand," Godbouldt said, "and then a couple of guys got together and started pitching."

The more he threw, the more the game hooked him and helped him.

Godbouldt said, "This is the only ration of people. I can deal with people out here on the horseshoe courts. I can even deal with people in a Wal-Mart setting now. I'm in a zone when I'm out here and I keep going until I can do it right."

Godbouldt took third last year in the World Championships. He hopes to improve on that finish this year when he competes in Knoxville, Tennessee from July 30th until August 11th.

If you are interested in joining the Capital City Horseshoe Club you can contact the President Steve Bruemmer at 636-541-3232.

More News

Grid
List

Synthetic marijuana blamed for a "dozen or more" overdoses in Columbia
Synthetic marijuana blamed for a "dozen or more" overdoses in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded to at least a dozen overdoses involving synthetic marijuana Wednesday. ... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 9:07:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Timeline for medical marijuana longer than some might expect
Timeline for medical marijuana longer than some might expect
COLUMBIA- While Missouri voted red overall in the midterms, green also won. The state is the 32nd to legalize... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 7:44:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Columbia Public Schools explains lack of tornado shelters
Columbia Public Schools explains lack of tornado shelters
COLUMBIA - Lack of funding and construction are among the reasons no new tornado shelters are on the horizon for... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 4:51:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Darnell Gray's caregiver to be arraigned in his death
Darnell Gray's caregiver to be arraigned in his death
JEFFERSON CITY - The woman accused of killing 4-year-old Darnell Gray will be arraigned Thursday, appearing by video in the... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 4:43:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Road director after voters soundly reject fuel tax: "Back to square one"
Road director after voters soundly reject fuel tax: "Back to square one"
COLUMBIA- Missourians voted against Proposition D on Tuesday's ballots by 54 percent. The other 46 percent of voters were in... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 2:51:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Jeff Sessions out as attorney general
Jeff Sessions out as attorney general
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions . "At your request I am submitting... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 2:19:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MSHP, Callaway County Sheriff's Office have detained one suspect in Kingdom City
UPDATE: MSHP, Callaway County Sheriff's Office have detained one suspect in Kingdom City
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sherriff's Office said one of the suspects has been detained in Kingdom City. The... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:59:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in Top Stories

First snowfall of the season arrives Thursday night
First snowfall of the season arrives Thursday night
COLUMBIA - The first accumulating snowfall of the season is expected Thursday night, followed by chilling air for the weekend.... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:48:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

High schools students solve mock crime scene in Jefferson City
High schools students solve mock crime scene in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – Three high schools and an "all-star" group, made up of the best performers from different schools, competed... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:05:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Missouri Supreme Court hears statements on Lt. Gov. appointment
Missouri Supreme Court hears statements on Lt. Gov. appointment
JEFFERSON CITY- Wednesday morning debate continued at the state Supreme Court on whether Governor Mike Parson had the legal authority... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 11:30:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Jefferson City water back after two water main breaks
UPDATE: Jefferson City water back after two water main breaks
JEFFERSON CITY - Update: Missouri American Water officials said water has been restored to all 5,500 customers in southern Jefferson... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 9:30:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in Top Stories

Fulton man arrested in connection to assaults and kidnappings
Fulton man arrested in connection to assaults and kidnappings
FULTON - Fulton Police arrested a man in connection to several counts of assault, possible rape and kidnappings. Police... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 7:00:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Record number of women elected to the House
Record number of women elected to the House
(CNN) -- A record number of women are projected to win seats in the House in a massive night for... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 6:29:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Nicole Galloway remains Missouri auditor; only Democrat in statewide office
Nicole Galloway remains Missouri auditor; only Democrat in statewide office
JEFFERSON CITY- Democrat Nicole Galloway won the Missouri State Auditor’s race against Republican Saundra McDowell Tuesday night. Galloway is... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 3:47:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Missouri legalizes medical marijuana
Missouri legalizes medical marijuana
COLUMBIA - Missouri voters have passed Amendment 2, legalizing medical marijuana. This makes the state the 32 nd in the... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 2:48:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in Top Stories

Hawley wins Missouri Senate race after McCaskill concedes
Hawley wins Missouri Senate race after McCaskill concedes
ST. LOUIS - Attorney General Josh Hawley defeated Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill Tuesday after she conceded defeat at the end... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:40:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
COLUMBIA - It's easy to see which candidates are leading and how various issues are faring on the KOMU 8... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CST November 06, 2018 in Smart Decision

Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 27-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty to participating in the theft of 650 guns from a UPS... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 5:12:46 PM CST November 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 34°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 34°
3am 33°
4am 32°
5am 31°