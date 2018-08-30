Capital Region Medical Center brings robotic surgery to Jefferson City

1 year 5 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, March 08 2017 Mar 8, 2017 Wednesday, March 08, 2017 2:32:00 PM CST March 08, 2017 in News
By: Jared Koller, KOMU 8 News Reporter
loading
JEFFERSON CITY – Capital Region Medical Center announced Wednesday the addition of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, the most advanced robotic surgical system of its kind and the first to reach a Jefferson City hospital or health institution.
 
The system is a tool that uses advanced robotic, computer and optical technologies to help the surgeon with the operation. Instead of acting on its own, an experienced surgeon controls the movements.
 
Gaspare Calvaruso, President of Capital Region Medical Center, said the system provides their local surgeons a tool to be more precise and see things better.
 
“The Xi is the most recent version, so it has all the most recent innovations in this type of technology,” Calvaruso said. “It raises the level of abilities for Jefferson City for our surgeons to utilize the best equipment possible for surgeries.”
 
The da Vinci Xi Surgical System provides help on lower risk surgical procedures and focuses on surgical areas of gynecology, urology, thoracic and cardiac operations.
 
While there is a core group of physicians at Capital Region that can utilize the da Vinci robot right away, one of the biggest advantages is in the level of talent the center is now able to recruit.
 
“More and more physicians coming out of their residency and being trained on this type of technology,” Calvaruso said. “So now, some physicians that may have chosen a different community to live in and work, will now choose Jefferson City.”
 
Lindsay Huhman, Capital Region Medical Center director of Public Relations, said this addition helps accomplish their goal to keep high quality care in Jefferson City.
 
“We know that there are patients leaving the community, this helps them have access to something locally, which as a community hospital is what we really strive to do,” Huhman said.
 
The system also has a 3D high definition vision system and computer software that helps the surgeon operate with enhanced vision, dexterity and control. The image is highly magnified, so the surgeon has a close-up view of the operating area.
 
The da Vinci tools used have mechanical wrists that bend and rotate, mimicking the movements of the human wrist. This allows the surgeon to make small, precise movements inside the body.
 
“This insures that we are providing the things that surgeons need when they are selecting where they want to work for their future,” Calvaruso said.
 
Capital Region Medical Center, an affiliate hospital of University of Missouri Health Care, plans on using the system for the first time in early April.

More News

Grid
List

Gun shop owner, gun control advocate debate 3D-printed gun blueprint sales
Gun shop owner, gun control advocate debate 3D-printed gun blueprint sales
COLUMBIA - Despite a judge's ruling, blueprints and designs for 3D printed guns are available for sale for as little... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 6:36:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in Continuous News

MU Engineering, CAFNR merge to create new research opportunities
MU Engineering, CAFNR merge to create new research opportunities
COLUMBIA - The MU College of Engineering announced it will be combining its chemical engineering department with CAFNR's bioengineering department... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson announces a special session in September
Gov. Parson announces a special session in September
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the General Assembly will hold a special session to discuss expanding STEM education... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:59:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Truman VA offers new group therapy to help warriors heal
Truman VA offers new group therapy to help warriors heal
COLUMBIA - A new program, Healing Circle, is available at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital to allow veterans to... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

St. Louis prosecutor lists 28 officers on 'exclusion list'
St. Louis prosecutor lists 28 officers on 'exclusion list'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The top prosecutor in St. Louis has established what she calls an "exclusion list" of 28... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

MU research shows adults have difficulty recognizing depression in children
MU research shows adults have difficulty recognizing depression in children
COLUMBIA - Researchers at the University of Missouri found differences in opinion that teachers, parents and children have about whether... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

United Way of Central Missouri kicks off annual community campaign
United Way of Central Missouri kicks off annual community campaign
JEFFERSON CITY - Applause filled the Capitol Plaza Hotel ballroom Thursday as the United Way of Central Missouri officially announced... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

McCaskill, Hawley both say they support higher minimum wage
McCaskill, Hawley both say they support higher minimum wage
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, a Democrat in a decidedly Republican state, is seizing on... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:15:26 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson names 2 new education board members
Gov. Parson names 2 new education board members
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday appointed a local school board president and a former... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:38:27 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Jefferson City considers changing bus routes
Jefferson City considers changing bus routes
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City bus service is thinking about changes to some of its routes, and it's looking... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:10:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Judge delays decision in lawsuit against Greitens charity
Judge delays decision in lawsuit against Greitens charity
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge decided to delay a key decision in a lawsuit against A New Missouri,... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:07:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Missouri commission to review Christopher Columbus statue
Missouri commission to review Christopher Columbus statue
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Christopher Columbus statue in a St. Louis park is being called into question about a... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 12:40:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Threat to Eldon High School under investigation
Threat to Eldon High School under investigation
ELDON - The Eldon Police Department is working with Eldon School District to investigate a threat made against the high... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 12:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Columbia woman charged with animal abuse after four dogs removed from home
Columbia woman charged with animal abuse after four dogs removed from home
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against a woman after she reportedly kept four dogs in crates for long periods... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 11:33:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Body found in Mississippi River was 22-year-old man
Body found in Mississippi River was 22-year-old man
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a body found in the Mississippi River in St. Louis was that of a... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 10:55:01 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Missouri Court of Appeals has a new judge
Missouri Court of Appeals has a new judge
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson appointed a new judge to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Judge... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 10:19:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Trump stands by warning of "violence" if Dems win midterms
Trump stands by warning of "violence" if Dems win midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump urged evangelical leaders this week to get out the vote ahead of the upcoming... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 9:39:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
PHOENIX (AP) — The celebration of Sen. John McCain's life as a former prisoner of war and maverick politician enters... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:43:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8pm 73°
9pm 73°
10pm 72°
11pm 72°