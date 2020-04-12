Capital Region opens new pain management clinic

JEFFERSON CITY — Capital Region Medical Center and the Jefferson City Medical Group have teamed up for a new pain management clinic, which opened early February.

The clinic, Capital Region Physicians - Pain Management, operates with assistance from Clinton Harris, M.D., of Jefferson City Medical Group. It is located within the existing Internal Medicine clinic on the second floor of the expansion at 1125 Madison Street.

At the clinic, patients referred from Capital Region now have access to interventional procedures for pain management.

According to Capital Region's website, the clinic is currently open Thursday mornings, with procedures taking place on Friday afternoons.

Dr. Harris, who has a special focus in chronic pain conditions and an emphasis on interventional pain medicine, is board certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine by the American Board of Anesthesiology.