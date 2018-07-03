Capital Trial for Four Kansas Deaths Could Last Weeks

LYNDON, Kan. (AP) -- The capital murder trial for a former Missouri city official accused of shooting four family members in northeast Kansas could last three weeks or longer.

Prosecutors are scheduled to begin presenting their case Monday in Osage County District Court against 48-year-old James Kraig

Kahler. They're seeking the death penalty. The slayings occurred in November 2009 just outside Burlingame, about 20 miles south of

Topeka.

Some evidence is expected to deal with how his estranged wife's alleged relationship with another woman affected his mental health. One court document describes it as a lesbian relationship.

The killings came less than three months after Kahler was asked to resign as water director in Columbia, Mo. The victims included

not only Kahler's estranged wife and her grandmother but the Kahlers' two daughters.