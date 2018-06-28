Capitol Observes National Day of Prayer

JEFFERSON CITY - Lawmakers and the public gathered at the state capitol Tuesday to take part in the National Day of Prayer.

Events throughout the day included a prayer walk and speakers. Sue Stolz, the Midwest National Area leader for the National Day of Prayer organization, said the event allows Christians to meet at the capitol to pray for state leaders.

"It started four years ago. The legislators asked for prayer, so we did a kickoff having it start 40 days from the end of session," said Stolz.

Following the prayer walk, speakers gathered in the capitol rotunda. Speakers included William Murray, the son of renowned atheist Madalyn Murray O'Hair.