Capitol police share tips ahead of legislative session

JEFFERSON CITY - When lawmakers return to the Capitol on Wednesday, parking could present a challenge.

The 100th General Assembly will kick off when both the Missouri House and Missouri Senate convene at noon.

Capitol Police Lt. Brian Quick suggests visitors arrive early to speed up the security process and bring as few items as possible.

"Early arrival to find parking, as well as being to get into the security process, makes things a lot easier," Quick said.

With the inaugural ball taking place Wednesday, Quick estimated thousands of people will be coming to the Capitol.

Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, said with all the construction at the Capitol, logistics for the public might pose a challenge.

"They may not be aware that they're going to have to park probably a distance away and then, you know, walk or Uber to get to the actual building and everything," Walsh said.

Visitors to the Capitol can start using the West entrance off Main Street starting Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

The entrance will be open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays when the General Assembly is in session.