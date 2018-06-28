Capitol Tries to Stay Dry

What was dry early this morning is now underwater from the Missouri River.

The access point is closed to the public because the water is so dangerous and fast moving.

Officers tell us they have seen jet-skis, RV's, and large trees flowing down the river.

Although people may be curious to see the river, police want people to remain safe.

"I can't stress... strongly enough that if the waters across, the road, such as behind us, don't drive through the water," said Capt. Michael Smith with the Jefferson City police department."You don't know what's happened to the surface of the roadway, It could be six inches deep...it could be six feet deep."

Officials expect the river to crest between Friday night and Saturday morning.