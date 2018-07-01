Car Accident Backs Up Highway 63 North

BOONE COUNTY - Two cars were involved in a wreck on Highway 63 North near Rolling Hills Road and the entrance to KOMU-TV at approximately 8:40 a.m. Friday.

According to Gale Blomenkamp from Boone County Fire Protection District, the woman in the first vehicle was transported to University Hospital with minor injuries.

Two adults and two children in the second vehicle were sent to University Hospital as a precautionary measure.

By 10 a.m. the highway was cleared and traffic got back to normal.

UPDATE: The woman in the first car and the adult passenger of the second car are in the hospital with moderate injuries.