Car Accident Leaves Two Dead, One in Serious Condition

PETTIS COUNTY - The driver involved in a Wednesday car accident, was still in the hospital Thursday afternoon. He was in serious condition at last check. Two passengers died in Wednesday's wreck.

The 2001 Pontiac that 33-year-old Eric Evans was driving west reached the top of a hill at a high speed on Main Street, east of Quisenberry Road, and drove off the left side of the road around 5:40 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The car hit a utility pole, causing the car to overturn several times before hitting another pole and coming to a stop.

The Pettis County Coroner pronounced both passengers, 22-year-old Bonnie Osburn and 24-year-old Christian Osburn, dead at the scene.

An air ambulance flew Evans to University Hospital.

All of the people in the car were from Windsor, Mo.