Car Accident Sends Jogger To Hospital

COLUMBIA - A vehicle struck a jogger on the corner of Virginia Avenue and Rollins at approximately 9:50 p.m. Wednesday night.

The driver, who has yet to be named, drove an olive Jeep. The front of the car was dented in and the left rearview mirror was broken, both from the impact of hitting the jogger.

Passenger Leslie Raney said the jogger, who was wearing headphones, was in the process of crossing an intersection.

"She was between the crosswalk and a little before the crosswalk," Raney said. "I'm assuming it wasn't directly on the crosswalk because of how close it was, and we weren't going extremely fast."

The police tested the driver with a breathalyzer before taking him to the police station.

Raney said she and the driver had been preparing to go out later that night.

"I've been with him since 3 p.m. this afternoon and he's had maybe two glasses of wine and that was at 6 p.m.," Raney said. "We were actually headed to his apartment so he could get a sober driver to come get us."

Both Raney and bystanders said the jogger was responsive.

"The police and ambulance were surrounding her and they were trying to stabilize her," one witness who did not wish to be named said. "She was still responsive."

KOMU is waiting to hear back from MUPD regarding the ongoing investigation.