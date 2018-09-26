Car and Boat Rollover on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY - A rollover accident on Highway 63 Sunday afternoon sent a car and a boat into the median.
The couple was driving northbound back to Ashland coming up from Hartsburg. There was a little confusion at the scene. At first, the couple claimed that the female was driving. So first Missouri State Highway Patrol put her into their vehicle.
Later on, she tried to get out claiming they hadn't done anything wrong. After getting all the facts straight though, that highway patrol car returned. Troopers say the male was actually the one driving.
Patrol took him into custody instead while the woman continued arguing. Highway patrol says the two were both intoxicated at the time.
