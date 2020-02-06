VIDEO: Car breaks through barrier at Kansas City parade site

Photo courtesy: @micjohnson

KANSAS CITY - Two people are in custody after a car drove through a barrier set up ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' celebration parade.

According to KSHB, police chased the vehicle a short distance before stopping it. No injuries have been reported.

Right in front of our room....dumbass drove down the street running from cops. #ChiefsParade pic.twitter.com/u2rkY67I1s — Mic (@micjohnson) February 5, 2020

The identities of those arrested have not been released.

Police arrested the driver and booked an investigation of a DUI and other traffic-related offenses. The passenger of the car was also arrested but not charged with anything.

Police searched the vehicle and found no weapons or indications of terrorist activity.