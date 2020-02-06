VIDEO: Car breaks through barrier at Kansas City parade site
KANSAS CITY - Two people are in custody after a car drove through a barrier set up ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' celebration parade.
According to KSHB, police chased the vehicle a short distance before stopping it. No injuries have been reported.
Right in front of our room....dumbass drove down the street running from cops. #ChiefsParade pic.twitter.com/u2rkY67I1s— Mic (@micjohnson) February 5, 2020
The identities of those arrested have not been released.
Police arrested the driver and booked an investigation of a DUI and other traffic-related offenses. The passenger of the car was also arrested but not charged with anything.
Police searched the vehicle and found no weapons or indications of terrorist activity.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: A viewer sent @KOMUnews this video from along the @Chiefs Super Bowl Parade route today. A driver plowed through a barricade, and @kcpolice had to use a pit maneuver to stop him. pic.twitter.com/eaowDZ8X1t— Melody Cox (@Melody_CoxTV) February 5, 2020