Car catches fire in Fulton garage Sunday
FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department responded to a residential fire Sunday afternoon when a car caught fire in a garage, according to a press release.
The Fulton Fire Department said it dispatched five engines at around 3:45 p.m. to 607 State Road Z. The release said all residents of the house were already outside by the time firefighters arrived, and no one was injured.
Investigators said the fire was accidental, and was caused by sparks igniting the car when the owner was working on it inside the garage.
The release says crews brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
The estimated damages are about $35,000.
